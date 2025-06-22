Browns Coach Gushes About Carson Schwesinger

The Cleveland Browns knew that they needed to add more firepower to their LB room.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future being up in the air, they just couldn’t afford not to think of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, they took UCLA standout Carson Schwesinger early in the second round, and while he has yet to take the field in an actual game, he’s made a strong impression in offseason practices.

In a recent interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns linebacker coach Jason Tarver gushed about his short memory and ability to move on to the next play, which is not something you usually see in rookies:

“Carson really does a really good job of being able to focus on each play and making the next play his best play,” Tarver said. “It’s one of the things that I’ve said before, but that’s usually where a rookie will struggle, where he is worried about what he just did or hangs onto it. He figures it out, ask great questions, runs to the ball.”

Pro football is fast, and first-year players usually struggle to get a hold of that kind of speed.

It’s not just that the players are faster, stronger, and more physical, but that you don’t get much time – if any – to dwell on what happened on the previous down.

You have to pick yourself up and move on.

Schwesinger wasn’t the highest-touted prospect for most of the pre-draft process, but scouts and executives fell in love with his tape as the draft approached.

He was one of the most notorious risers in the second round, and he should be in for a big role right out of the gate in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns need Schwesinger to make an immediate impact, and while he will make mistakes like all rookies, it’ll all be about learning from them and making adjustments.

NEXT:

Dylan Sampson Draws Comparison To Former Browns Player