Dylan Sampson Draws Comparison To Former Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns made a tough decision this offseason.

Moving on from Nick Chubb wasn’t an easy call, and it took a special running back class for them to take that step.

They took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while it’s still early, the early returns are quite encouraging.

With that in mind, Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily shared his thoughts on the team’s new running back tandem.

He said that if some believe that Judkins is like Kareem Hunt, then they should compare Sampson to D’Ernest Johnson:

“The vision, the patience, the smooth agility. If Quinshon Judkins is Kareem Hunt, Dylan Sampson is D’Ernest Johnson. Good thing more wide zone and pin/pull concepts are coming back,” Blank posted on X.

The vision, the patience, the smooth agility If Quinshon Judkins is Kareem Hunt, Dylan Sampson is D’Ernest Johnson Good thing more wide zone and pin/pull concepts are coming back#Browns #Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/z6bS3jNvS5 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 21, 2025

With Kevin Stefanski back in charge of the offense, the Browns will most likely revert to what’s worked for them in the past.

They will run his version of the West Coast offense, an RPO-heavy offense with plenty of touches for everybody out of the backfield.

Judkins is a true workhorse running back, a bruiser who’s not going to shy away from contact and will keep wearing the opposing defense out.

Sampson, on the other hand, is a much more cerebral back, someone who excels at finding gaps in the first level of the defense and who can be a big factor in the passing game.

The two should complement one another, and while Judkins might be in line to get most of the touches, Sampson will most likely handle the passing downs and be their change-of-pace back on third down.

There’s no such thing as replacing Nick Chubb, but the Browns have the means to at least try.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Believed To Be 'Trending In Right Direction' Ahead Of Camp