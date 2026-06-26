Browns Coach Reveals The Real Reason He’s Impressed With Deshaun Watson

Outsiders have plenty of opinions about what the Cleveland Browns should do with their quarterback decision this season. Some of those ideas about the competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are worth pondering, while others aren’t worth considering and are simply designed to provoke engagement and a reaction.

The most important opinion will obviously come from the Browns’ organization, primarily from head coach Todd Monken and his coaching staff. They have inside information no one else does, and their preferences likely don’t align with every fan or analyst.

So, recent comments from quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian could be seen as very telling, as he revealed the real reason he’s been impressed with Watson watching him up close.

“Deshaun’s done a great job. Everyone knows about his athletic ability. Everybody knows about his arm talent. What has struck me in the brief time I’ve spent with him is his ability to process information, which is the most important element of being a quarterback. I think people take for granted that that is a strength of his because that’s hard to evaluate. It’s hard to see on film, but he does. He’s played a lot of football in different schemes. He’s able to translate it quickly into what we’re doing, but he’s done a great job in preparation, and he does a great job at the line of scrimmage. He’s been a pro, that’s the other thing that I really admire about working with him,” Bajakian said.

It is encouraging that Watson has been able to maintain those processing skills even though he hasn’t played in a game since October 2024. After taking the lead in the competition during minicamps and OTAs, it will be interesting to see if it continues to translate into more intense training camp practices and preseason games, and then into regular-season contests against fully prepared opponents.

It is thought that as a veteran, Watson will be more able to effectively run Monken’s offense, which relies on putting a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. One of Sanders’ most notable shortcomings both in college and as an NFL rookie is his inability to process plays quickly, though he is improving in that area.

Those pre-snap reads and adjustments could become even more important as the Browns also look to build chemistry on their completely rebuilt offensive line. Another factor to consider is that Cleveland will play six of its first nine games on the road, which presents another set of challenges for a less experienced QB.

These positive words regarding Watson from a key assistant coach, combined with the growing trade rumors surrounding Sanders, could be a clear indication of which way the Browns are leaning as they prepare to name a starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

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