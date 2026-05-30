Analyst Reveals How Deshaun Watson Will Thrive In New Offense

Deshaun Watson is seen as having significant advantages over Shedeur Sanders in the competition to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season. Most of them are based on Watson’s big edge in NFL experience and his ability to perform in practice.

Yet, there is also an additional component that could make Watson the preferred choice. Head coach Todd Monken’s offensive system may be the ideal fit for the veteran’s skill set.

FOX Sports analyst Bucky Brooks recently revealed how Watson will thrive in the new offense, which emphasizes the long passes that he throws so well.

“From a schematic standpoint, Monken’s emphasis on the deep ball and quick game from shotgun formations should tap into Watson’s skills as a rhythmic passer. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Watson excelled at ‘catch it and rip it’ concepts early in his career based on his extensive experience throwing quicks, screens and RPOs at Clemson. Additionally, he is a pinpoint passer on deep balls with his rainbow-arcing tosses routinely flying over the top of the defense,” Brooks wrote.

Coming out of college as a national champion, Watson was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. There, he completed 67.8 percent of his passes over four seasons, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. In 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, based on a league-leading 8.9 yards per attempt and 12.6 yards per catch.

With the Browns, in three seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Watson completed 61.2 percent of his passes, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. Of course, skeptics of his play should note that Watson was coming off a missed season and lengthy NFL suspension, then played in just 13 of a possible 34 games the next two years due to season-ending injuries.

Now, Watson has been given a somewhat improbable scenario to revive his NFL career, and he seems to be taking full advantage of it. He looks to be completely healthy after suffering two Achilles tears since October 2024, and he is showing some of the form that earned him three Pro Bowl selections with Houston. That included a highlight-reel long pass to rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston during organized team activities (OTAs).

Granted, it has all been at practice without contact. It is thought that Sanders will be able to make up some ground in the competition once the quarterbacks start to face a legitimate pass rush.

However, until then, it looks like it is Watson’s job to lose, which could turn out to be the best thing the Browns and Monken could have hoped for.

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