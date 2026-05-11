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Insider Pushes Back On Hype Around Browns’ Rookie QB

Brandon Marcus
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Insider Pushes Back On Hype Around Browns’ Rookie QB
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

There were doubts about whether they would, but the Cleveland Browns ultimately decided to draft a rookie quarterback this year. That QB, Taylen Green, may not get a bunch of time on the field in 2026, but he is officially part of the team. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi spoke about Green and said he may be someone special someday.

However, Browns fans should temper their expectations because it may be some time before he is ready to really contribute to the team in a big way.

“Taylen Green. I’m a sucker for physical traits, and he’s got ’em. However, I would tap the brakes on considering him a competitive quarterback for two, three, or four years. He’s not Jayden Daniels reincarnated, but he could be Malik Willis in four years—a guy capable of taking that next step. There’s a lot of material to work with, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Grossi said.

For some players, those comments from Grossi may be disappointing. But for a backup quarterback like Green, it is welcome. It is a sign that Green could someday be a helpful part of the team, even if it’s not right away.

Green impressed during the recent NFL Combine, which put him on the radar of multiple teams. However, none of them truly viewed him as someone who was ready to be a starter right away. Instead, they envisioned him as someone who could build, develop, and eventually earn a regular part of the lineup.

Malik Willis is a great example of a QB who started with low expectations but, slowly but surely, worked his way into being someone special. If Green modeled his career after Willis’, he could be quite successful eventually.

But Green will only find success if the Browns’ coaching staff gives him a chance to earn time and become a better player. For the first season, it seems unlikely that they will give him many opportunities.

Throughout the draft process, Green was hailed and celebrated for his size and speed. Some people feel he was a steal for the Browns, and he may be.

However, Grossi feels that he won’t be showing his true potential for a while, if at all.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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