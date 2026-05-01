Todd Monken Reveals His Honest Plans For QB Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is getting full after the team selected another signal-caller during this year’s NFL Draft. They added Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round, which is a low-risk move that late in the draft.

Any player that late in the draft is likely going to be a project, but the Browns like what they have in Green. It could be difficult to evaluate Green when the team has so many quarterbacks already on the roster.

Recently, head coach Todd Monken revealed what his plans are with the rookie quarterback.

“In the 6th round, there was a lot to like with [Taylen Green]. His character, work ethic, athleticism, how far he’s come as a thrower. A number of people stood on the table for him. Now, let’s see where he’s at in terms of command of the offense, command of what skillset he has that is his superpower. I wouldn’t say that it’s running yet because I haven’t been around him. The real challenge is how are you going to tailor what he does when, initially, you just want to see what he has? The reps he may get may not play to his strengths, per se,” Monken said.

"In the 6th round, there was a lot to like. His character, work ethic, athleticism, how far he's come as a thrower. Now, let's see where he's at in terms of command of the offense." 🚨Todd Monken on rookie QB Taylen Green pic.twitter.com/ixKCSZyEIi — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2026

It’s certainly going to be tough for the Browns to get a good look at all their quarterbacks. At the moment, Deshaun Watson is likely the favorite to start, but Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel should get their opportunities as well. The team has all different game plans for each quarterback and will need to create one for Green as well. They can’t really get a good idea of what they have with Green until they see him work in their system.

Green isn’t known for his elite throwing ability, but he’s valuable because he can get it done with his legs as well. The Browns can create packages for Green to make plays with his legs, which is different than the type of game plan they’d give to Watson.

Monken will need to see where Green is with basics like arm strength, accuracy, and overall knowledge of running an offense before they know what to do with him. His skillset is different than anyone they have on the roster, which could be a good thing for Green. He’ll likely need to lean on his running ability to succeed in the league.

The Browns need to see where he’s at with everything before they can tailor a game plan to fit his play style.

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