Browns Confirm The Injuries Suffered By Myles Garrett

The good news is that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital following his single-car accident on Monday.

However, the status of the three-time All-Pro for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons is still uncertain.

Still, the team gave an update on his condition via an official statement.

The statement starts with:

“First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger, and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.”

It also said:

“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Garrett was apparently driving home after practice when the crash occurred.

His vehicle veered off to the right side of the road to avoid an animal and flipped multiple times.

Cleveland’s Man Of Steel

The minor injuries he sustained is a miracle, considering the accident’s severity.

After all, he has been performing miracles for the Browns ever since he was taken first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett has four straight seasons of at least 10 sacks.

He had a career-high 16 sacks to go with three passes defended and one fumble recovery for a touchdown last season.

Aside from his three All-Pro selections, he is also a three-time Pro Bowl member.

Garrett has three sacks, seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a defended pass through three games in 2022.