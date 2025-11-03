Browns Could Make A Surprising QB Move In 2026

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have a franchise quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel’s four starts haven’t done much to help his case, and even if Shedeur Sanders gets his chance at some point, he’s a fifth-round pick whose ceiling might be as a low-end starter or high-end backup.

Some believe the Browns should go all-in to get Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is arguably the top QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, analyst Mac Blank has a different idea involving a current NFL veteran.

“Just for the record, before things get even more crazy. There is a world where you could talk me into the Browns trading for Mac Jones and overhauling OL/WRs,” Blank wrote on X.

Just for the record before things get even more crazy There is a world were you could talk me into the #Browns trading for Mac Jones and overhauling OL/WRs

pic.twitter.com/wsh02EARvx — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 2, 2025

The Browns do need a playmaking wide receiver, and many fans have set their sights on Carnell Tate of Ohio State, who looks like he could help ignite their offense.

On the other hand, the team also needs to revamp its offensive line.

Most of the current linemen will most likely be off the team next season.

After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Jones didn’t live up to that standard, but the New England Patriots also didn’t put him in the best position to succeed.

This season, he’s looked solid starting for the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy’s injury replacement.

He’s yet another example of how being in the right system and the right place can help a quarterback thrive.

Even if he’s not the long-term solution, Jones could be an above-average stopgap while the Browns find or develop a future starter.

NEXT:

Browns Called To Target 2 WRs Ahead Of Trade Deadline