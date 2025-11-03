Browns Called To Target 2 WRs Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have time to turn things around.

Aside from their three remaining AFC North games, they will face several other teams with a losing record, and while Cleveland hasn’t been close in some of its losses, its defense should always have them in a position to compete.

But that’s only going to work if the offense also holds up its end of the deal.

With that in mind, insider Cade Cracas suggested that Cleveland should try to acquire a wide receiver.

“There are plenty of options at wideout for the Browns to target at the trade deadline. The top two they should call on? Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr,” Cracas wrote on X.

The Browns desperately need a playmaker at the position.

Jerry Jeudy has not shown himself to be a WR1, as he might be better suited as a complementary piece.

While undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond could turn out to be good, he has struggled so far.

Meyers requested that the Las Vegas Raiders trade him before the season, and he doubled down on that as the deadline nears.

He’s a proven player with reliable hands, and the Browns can afford to give him the contract extension he’s reportedly looking for.

As for Thomas, it’s hard to believe the Jacksonville Jaguars will want to part with him, despite a disappointing second season.

He looked like a star in the making as a rookie, and even though Jacksonville has a new coaching staff, he’s a talented player who would be difficult to give up on.

That being said, if the Browns have a realistic way to get him, they should pursue that opportunity.

