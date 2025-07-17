Browns Could Regret Parting Ways With Former Player

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to part ways with beloved franchise cornerstone Nick Chubb was already a painful reality for fans to digest.

The four-time Pro Bowler had expressed his desire to retire in Cleveland, making the separation even more difficult to accept.

Now, with rookie Quinshon Judkins facing serious legal troubles before even signing his first NFL contract, the Browns’ backfield strategy is drawing intense scrutiny.

The timing couldn’t be worse for a franchise banking on youth to replace a proven veteran.

Analyst Myles Simmons recently addressed the situation on the ‘Big Play’ podcast, warning that Cleveland may live to regret their approach.

“When you don’t bring back Nick Chubb and you draft two rookies in that room, you are depending on those guys to be available and productive for you. We all know that the Browns are going back to that run-heavy scheme that we saw with Kevin Stefanski. Everything is going to be predicated off of the run game. That’s the way the Browns are going to operate. When you are saying that Judkins will not be available, that does affect things,” Simmons said.

Losing Nick Chubb hurts a little more now. "You were depending on those guys to be available and productive for you." -ProFootballTalk @MylesASimmons weighs in on Quinshon Judkins arrest & what it means for the Browns Full reaction in free @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/bSie9jpY4P pic.twitter.com/ip89ullfW1 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) July 16, 2025

The Browns allowed Chubb to walk this offseason despite his status as one of the most cherished players in franchise history.

After back-to-back season-ending injuries, including a devastating knee injury in 2023 followed by a broken foot in 2024, the organization chose to pursue a younger direction.

Chubb eventually signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Cleveland responded by drafting Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth, signaling their commitment to a youth movement.

Judkins, known for his SEC toughness and downhill running style, was viewed as Chubb’s natural successor.

However, that optimism quickly evaporated when Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for domestic battery just before training camp.

The rookie remains unsigned, with the Browns reportedly taking a cautious approach to his contract situation.

If the NFL confirms the accusations, Judkins could face a six-game suspension or placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

With Kevin Stefanski recommitting to a run-heavy offensive philosophy, losing a key piece before the season begins represents a significant setback for Cleveland’s ground game plans.

