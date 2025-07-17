Kenny Pickett Gets Put On Notice Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition enters training camp with more questions than answers.

Kenny Pickett, the former first-round pick who never quite found his footing in Pittsburgh, now faces the defining moment of his young career.

After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he absorbed lessons from a championship culture, Pickett landed in Cleveland through a modest trade that spoke volumes about league perception.

The Browns are banking on Pickett to finally deliver on his draft pedigree. With training camp approaching, the expectations have been made crystal clear by those covering the team closely.

“We did not see it in spring ball. You didn’t see it. I didn’t see it. If we are saying that we did, we’re kidding ourselves,” Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot stated bluntly on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “We didn’t see [Kenny Pickett] pop. He needs to pop in training camp.”

Those words capture the reality facing Pickett as he enters a crowded quarterback room.

His Pittsburgh tenure produced a 14-10 record, but he never convinced the organization that he was their long-term solution.

The Eagles viewed him as a developmental piece behind Jalen Hurts before shipping him to Cleveland for minimal compensation.

The pressure intensifies with veteran Joe Flacco establishing himself and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders bringing fresh competition.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly sees Pickett’s athleticism as a potential game-changer that could unlock new dimensions in the offense.

Pickett’s mobility and starting experience provide a foundation, but camp performance will determine everything.

For a quarterback whose career narrative has been defined by unfulfilled potential, this training camp represents far more than a competition for the starting job.

It’s his opportunity to rewrite the entire story.

