Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety

After the Cleveland Browns had four different quarterbacks start a contest last season, the organization is well-versed in the need to have quality backups should injuries take down one or more of their starters.

Although the safety position is well stocked with veterans like Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit leading the charge, the potential for injuries midseason could derail the team’s aspirations of making their first-ever Super Bowl.

That’s why the news surrounding one free agent safety may be music to the Browns’ ears.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that former 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson – who was suspended six games for a league violation of the performance-enhancing substances policy – said he wants to play in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Free-agent safety Tashaun Gipson, who was suspended six games due to a violation of the performance enhancing substances policy, said he intends to return this year for his 13th NFL season. His statement: “During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2024

Gipson was remorseful for taking the illegal substance and owned up to the issue.

“The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body,” Gipson said in a statement Schefter shared.

Gipson would be entering his 13th NFL season, one that started with the Cleveland Browns back in 2012.

In 2014, Gipson made the Pro Bowl despite a shortened 11-game schedule.

The 6-foot-1 athlete recorded six interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown during his third season in the league.

For his career, Gipson has recorded 33 interceptions, 68 pass deflections, and three defensive touchdowns.

Gipson will turn 34 years old next month, meaning the veteran can be acquired for relatively very little should the Browns need help during the middle of the regular season.

