Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, July 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety

Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

After the Cleveland Browns had four different quarterbacks start a contest last season, the organization is well-versed in the need to have quality backups should injuries take down one or more of their starters.

Although the safety position is well stocked with veterans like Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit leading the charge, the potential for injuries midseason could derail the team’s aspirations of making their first-ever Super Bowl.

That’s why the news surrounding one free agent safety may be music to the Browns’ ears.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that former 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson – who was suspended six games for a league violation of the performance-enhancing substances policy – said he wants to play in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Gipson was remorseful for taking the illegal substance and owned up to the issue.

“The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body,” Gipson said in a statement Schefter shared.

Gipson would be entering his 13th NFL season, one that started with the Cleveland Browns back in 2012.

In 2014, Gipson made the Pro Bowl despite a shortened 11-game schedule.

The 6-foot-1 athlete recorded six interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown during his third season in the league.

For his career, Gipson has recorded 33 interceptions, 68 pass deflections, and three defensive touchdowns.

Gipson will turn 34 years old next month, meaning the veteran can be acquired for relatively very little should the Browns need help during the middle of the regular season.

NEXT:  Analyst Shares Interesting Rank About How Frequently Browns Score First
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Analyst Shares Interesting Rank About How Frequently Browns Score First

40 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Bold Statement Ahead Of 2024 Season

1 hour ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #5 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Could Target Super Bowl Winning RB

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor

21 hours ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows Dawand Jones' Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Analyst Gives Strong Take On Browns Fanbase

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp Ahead Of Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns First Top Preseason Ranking

3 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Earns Praise From AFC North Rival

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares How Balanced The New Offense Will Look

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns pre season broadcast sideline reporter Bernie Kosar on the field prior to the National Football League preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on August 17, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Buffalo defeated Cleveland 19-17.

Bernie Kosar Shares Heartfelt Message After Revealing Medical Diagnosis

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Proved His Value With 2023 Performance

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About David Njoku's Receiving Total

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Earns Intriguing Ranks By NFL Coaches And Executives

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Shares Interesting Social Media Profile Picture

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

3 Reasons The Browns Could Struggle Offensively To Start This Season

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Analyst Links 2 Free Agents As Potential Browns Targets

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Analyst Identifies Intriguing Browns MVP Candidate

6 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns 2024 NFL Draft Class

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB

7 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

DraftKings Reveals Nick Chubb's Comeback Player Award Odds

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski's Longevity

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Names Brown QB In Top-10 Rankings

1 week ago

Browns Nation