Analyst Believes Browns Have Big Draft Plans In 2027

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to approach the 2026 NFL Draft thinking about what they could do in 2027 as well. This year, they can use their two first-round picks on a wide receiver and an offensive tackle, which would set them up to fully concentrate on landing a quarterback next year.

The more talent the Browns can put around a rookie QB, the better, which is why they need to maximize this draft, much like they did in 2025 with an exceptional rookie class. Unfortunately, they were ultimately unable to address the quarterback need this year, so that decision had to be moved down the line.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Browns have big draft plans in 2027, but those are contingent on having a successful draft in 2026.

“I think they’re in a pretty good spot. I would love to see them be able to come away with these first two picks with a receiver and a tackle that they’re happy about. I think there’s a million different iterations for that to be possible. This has a chance to work out for them. The more I kind of look at their arc and where things are headed, that to me points towards a ’27 QB,” Jeremiah said.

"I think they're in a pretty good spot. I would love to see them be able to come away with these first two picks with a receiver and a tackle that they're happy about. The more I kind of look at their arc and where things are headed, that points towards a '27 QB" 🚨… pic.twitter.com/IcJTgCNxHf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 3, 2026

Heading into last season, the Browns were expected to be strong contenders to land Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the No. 1 overall pick. Despite drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, neither mid-round pick was seen as Cleveland’s franchise quarterback of the future.

Ironically, Sanders led the Browns to victories in the final two games of the season as their starting quarterback, which knocked them out of contention for that No. 1 overall pick. That turned out to be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza instead, with Manning deciding to return to college after a somewhat disappointing 2025 season.

Now, that decision will likely make Manning the potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. But even if the Browns fail to earn that selection, there may be other franchise-caliber QBs available, including Dante Moore of Oregon, Julian Sayin of Ohio State, CJ Carr of Notre Dame or Tristan Chambliss of Ole Miss. That means the Browns have to get some important work done this time.

By having a No. 1 wide receiver and foundational left tackle in place from this year’s draft, whoever that quarterback may be should have a dynamic offense to work with upon joining the Browns.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Impressive New Browns Lineman Was In 2025