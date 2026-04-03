Insider Names His Pick For Browns At No. 6

With so much time between the end of the season and the NFL Draft, analysts and fans alike can come up with endless scenarios about how it will play out. Some of them are realistic, while others are too far-fetched to be given much attention.

When the draft finally does arrive, more often than not, things go pretty much according to plan. That could turn out to be the case for the Cleveland Browns.

While talk of trading down or stockpiling picks for next year is intriguing, it rarely works out that way. Granted, the Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant deal at the 2025 NFL Draft, but it didn’t bring the ideal results either side may have wanted.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi has named wide receiver Carnell Tate as his pick for the Browns at No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’m still stuck on Carnell Tate,” Grossi said.

This result would make perfect sense. The Browns have a glaring need at wide receiver, and Tate is the top prospect at the position in this year’s class.

With the best available offensive tackle prospects arguably not worthy of the No. 6 pick, addressing that area of need may not be wise. Of course, things can change if the Browns decide they want to trade down for a second year in a row, but a deal like that is not guaranteed to be on the table.

So, the safest path would be to take care of a big need with the best player. At 6-foot-3, Tate has the size the Browns reportedly are looking for, and as a product of the Ohio State program, he has the pedigree to follow in the footsteps of recent first-round picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Sometimes, the best decision is the simple decision, and coming off an outstanding rookie class from the 2025 draft, the Browns could set themselves up for a lot of future success by just doing the right thing.

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Analyst Believes Browns Have Big Draft Plans In 2027