Browns Defender Among Highest-Graded Pass-Rushers In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns’ defense had a lot to prove in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Even if the game didn’t count and starters would sit, they needed to show the hunger and determination they lived by two years ago, which didn’t always show last season.

That’s why it was so refreshing to watch DE Cameron Thomas dominate from start to finish, and he officially put his name on the radar for this team.

As shown by Ryan Fowler on X, he was one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the first week of preseason games.

Highest graded pass-rushers from W1 of the preseason (pass rush snaps only): • ED Arnold Ebiketie (ATL)

• ED Nik Bonnito (DEN)

• ED Jonah Elliss (DEN)

• ED Austin Booker (CHI)

• iDL Deone Walker (BUF)

• iDL Johnny Newton (WSH)

• ED Cameron Thomas (CLE)

• ED Caleb Murphy… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 10, 2025

The Browns claimed the former third-round pick off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs late last season, and he closed out the year with the team.

Now, he could be looking at a legitimate chance of making the 53-man roster.

Thomas logged a 90.7 PFF grade in just 32 snaps.

He registered three quarterback pressures and looked sharp and physical from start to finish.

Thomas entered the league as a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Then, they traded him to the Chiefs, who eventually cut him.

The former San Diego State standout played 63 snaps over the final five games of the season, and while he was penciled in as a linebacker, the Browns believe he’s better suited for being an old-school defensive end.

Of course, Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright should handle the bulk of the work opposite Myles Garrett, but with another strong performance, he might find himself right in the mix to get some snaps as well.

