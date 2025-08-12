Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Deshaun Watson Takes A Big Step In Injury Rehab

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Deshaun Watson Takes A Big Step In Injury Rehab
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The last thing the Cleveland Browns need right now is another potential starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to care about that, though.

As shown in a clip shared by Noah Schaefer on X, the signal-caller is back to running after his Achilles surgery.

He’s taking big steps in his recovery, and he’s reportedly looking to get back on the field this season.

That might not be in the Browns’ best interests.

Not only would they get some financial relief if he’s not cleared to play this season, but they already have four potential starting quarterbacks.

The Browns seem more than ready to move on from the failed Watson experiment.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam all but shut the door on him when he said that the team had made a mistake by trading for him.

Also, there’s literally no incentive to start him.

He has been either suspended, hurt, or has played poorly when he’s been on the field.

Some argue that the Browns could benefit from playing him because that would help drive his trade value up.

But after everything that has transpired, his injuries, and his steep salary, it’s hard to believe even the most desperate team in the league will want anything to do with him, at least in a trade.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation