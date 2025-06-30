Browns Defender Could Be Underrated Signing

The Cleveland Browns continue to find talent through unconventional routes, and their latest acquisition could prove to be another shrewd move.

Defensive tackle Ralph Holley arrived following a dominant season with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, where he made enough noise to catch NFL attention.

He signed with the Browns in January and has made an impression this offseason.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently spotlighted Holley as an ideal fit for the defense, noting his potential impact and room for growth.

“He could be … a nice addition: The Browns signed Ralph Holley, a defensive lineman who led the Canadian Football League in sacks last season playing for Toronto. He’s 26. He wasn’t drafted out of Western Michigan. He then played in the USFL and the CFL. At 6-foot and 285 pounds, Holley has a chance to make the team and perhaps be a significant backup,” Pluto wrote.

Holley’s 2024 CFL campaign was exceptional, with eight sacks and 22 tackles while helping Toronto win the Grey Cup.

The Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals expressed interest, but he signed with Cleveland.

Holley’s explosive first step and relentless motor appear tailor-made for Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, particularly in third-down situations when the pass rush becomes paramount.

Though Holley lacks prototypical NFL size for an interior rusher, his quickness and tenacity have been compared to former Browns lineman Sheldon Richardson.

