Browns Defender Has Reportedly Taken ‘Major Step’ Forward In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns defense is going through a significant transition this offseason, and while much of the attention has rightfully been focused on what the unit looks like without Myles Garrett, there are players inside that building who are quietly making a strong case that the defense is not going to fall apart. One of them is a former Ohio State safety who went completely unnoticed on draft day 3 years ago and has been grinding his way into relevance ever since.

Terry Pluto of cleveland.com dropped some notable insight about Ronnie Hickman’s development in his latest report.

“The Browns believe former Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman has made a ‘major step’ forward as he enters his 4th NFL season. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and worked his way into the starting lineup,” Pluto wrote.

Hickman was not handed anything when he arrived in Cleveland. He went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2023 despite being a productive college player, which meant he had to earn every single rep from the moment he walked in the door. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, then took a step back in 2024 before breaking through in 2025, starting all 17 games and finishing the season with 103 combined tackles, 2 interceptions for 31 yards, and consistent play in the backend of the defense. That kind of production from an undrafted player who was not expected to be in the conversation for a starting role is a credit to both Hickman’s work ethic and the Browns’ player development program.

Now entering year 4, he is apparently operating at an even higher level. The timing could not be better. With Grant Delpit managing a minor injury situation heading into training camp and the secondary needing dependable veterans who understand the system, Hickman’s growth matters in a very real way for how this defense is going to function in 2026.

Browns fans should keep a close eye on number 33 when training camp opens. The quietly developed players are sometimes the ones who make the biggest impact when the games start counting.

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