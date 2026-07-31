Browns Coach Makes Promise About Quinshon Judkins

After missing Cleveland Browns training camp as a rookie, running back Quinshon Judkins was determined not to be on the sidelines leading into his second season. After suffering a serious leg injury late last year, Judkins worked very hard to make sure he’d be ready to go.

After recovering from surgery at the early end of his timeline, Judkins was surprisingly able to take part in OTAs. Now, early in training camp, he is showing that his efforts are paying off.

Browns assistant coach Duce Staley said “the sky’s the limit” for Judkins, and the former NFL running back vows to get the most out of his potential.

“You saw what he was able to do last year. Missed a couple of days in training camp. Still was able to come back, adjust, was in great shape. He’s in great shape now. I think the sky’s the limit. I’ll tell you one thing: I’m going to push him to find out,” Staley said.

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins’ arrival was delayed by an arrest for domestic violence that did not result in charges. He did not sign his rookie contract until Sept. 6, which was just one day before the season opener.

Despite limited practice time, Judkins made his NFL debut in Week 2, and he gained 347 yards in his first four games. That included a 110-yard game in Week 5, and he followed that with a three-TD game in Week 7.

Judkins was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season before a late-season slump and his Week 16 injury. He suffered a dislocated right ankle and a fractured fibula on a low tackle following a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills.

He had surgery two days before Christmas, and he was given a 4-6-month recovery timeline. Now, with all of that behind him, Judkins could reach elite status after gaining 827 yards on 230 carries as a rookie.

As the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, new Browns head coach Todd Monken helped the team lead the NFL in rushing yards during that time. Running back Derrick Henry gained more than 3,500 yards the past two years as their primary ball-carrier.

While those numbers may be out of reach for Judkins in 2026, he is expected to play a huge role in the Browns’ offense.

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