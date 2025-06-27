Browns Defender Linked To Potential Trade With Vikings

The Cleveland Browns face pivotal roster decisions as the regular season approaches, with one name generating significant attention in trade discussions.

Greg Newsome II has emerged as a focal point of speculation despite the team adding only undrafted free agents to their secondary this offseason.

CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin recently linked the Browns’ cornerback to a potential deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Forward-thinking general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns’ front office when Cleveland spent a first-rounder on Newsome in 2021, and at just 25, the former Northwestern standout has the upside to become a longer-term option for Brian Flores’ defense. Why would the Browns give up such a young chess piece? Despite his draft reputation, Newsome managed just three starts in Jim Schwartz’s unit in 2024, and he’s headed into a contract year,” Benjamin said.

The connection between Newsome and Minnesota carries weight beyond simple speculation.

Adofo-Mensah’s familiarity with the cornerback from their shared time in Cleveland creates a logical pathway for discussions.

The Vikings invested heavily in their trenches this offseason but remain thin in the secondary after parting ways with veterans Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum.

However, obstacles exist on both sides. Minnesota already committed significant resources to retain Byron Murphy Jr. and might prefer gambling on affordable depth options like Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah.

For Cleveland, moving Newsome presents its own challenges.

The Browns have limited promising young assets remaining, making the decision to trade a 25-year-old cornerback with untapped potential particularly difficult.

Newsome’s reduced role under Jim Schwartz raises questions about his fit in the current system, yet his age and draft pedigree suggest room for growth elsewhere.

The contract year element adds urgency to any potential move, as Cleveland must decide whether to invest long-term or capitalize on his trade value while it remains high.

