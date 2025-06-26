Browns TE Is Going Viral For Hilarious Golf Swing

The Cleveland Browns have a tight end who recently provided entertainment off the field in ways the organization probably never expected.

Brenden Bates became an internet sensation this week, though not for his athletic prowess on the gridiron.

A video posted on Thursday showed Bates attempting the infamous “Happy Gilmore” swing while on the golf course.

Inspired by Adam Sandler’s wild form from the classic comedy, Bates went for the running start approach but the results were far from cinematic.

“Browns TE Brenden Bates tried the Happy Gilmore swing and failed miserably,” the NFL captioned the video.

The attempt was a complete disaster. Bates missed the ball entirely, lost his balance, tumbled to the ground, and watched helplessly as the club flew from his hands.

The movie swing proves much trickier than it appears on screen, even for professional athletes.

This viral moment comes as “Happy Gilmore 2” prepares to hit theaters this July, likely inspiring countless more athletes and weekend warriors to attempt the signature swing.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end brings the physical tools to make an impact for Cleveland.

Bates began his 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, appearing in five games primarily on special teams before being waived midseason.

The Browns signed him to a two-year contract in December, where he saw limited offensive work across their final two games.

Playing just 15 snaps and receiving one target, Bates has room for growth as both a blocker and pass catcher.

With Cleveland utilizing two-tight end sets frequently, earning consistent playing time will require significant improvement from the young player.

