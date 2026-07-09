Browns Defender Named ‘Dark Horse’ For Major NFL Award

The recognition surrounding Jared Verse has been building steadily since he arrived in Cleveland. Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay released his annual breakdown of dark horse candidates for every major NFL award heading into 2026, and Verse earned the nod as his pick for Defensive Player of the Year. Being labeled a legitimate threat for the league’s highest defensive honor before training camp even opens says everything about how quickly Verse has established himself as one of the most dangerous young edge rushers in football.

Kay laid out his case for why Verse deserves serious consideration in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

“Jared Verse’s chances of lifting the Lombardi Trophy may have taken a hit following his trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but landing with the Cleveland Browns still has him well positioned to take home some hardware. While Verse is tied with T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson for ninth best odds for the Defensive Player of the Year award, he has a legitimate shot at following in Myles Garrett’s footsteps and claiming the NFL’s highest defensive honor,” Kay wrote.

Sitting at plus 3000 odds and tied with veterans like T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson for 9th best in the entire league is not a small thing for a 25-year-old entering just his 3rd professional season. Those 2 names represent some of the most accomplished pass rushers of the last decade, and Verse sharing that odds tier with them before he has even played a snap in a Cleveland uniform reflects how seriously the broader football world is taking his trajectory heading into 2026.

His first 2 seasons back up the hype. Verse posted 4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, and 33 pressures as a rookie to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, then followed it with 7.5 sacks, 58 tackles, and 36 pressures in year 2 while earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

The road to that award runs through some exceptional competition. But a player with Verse’s tools, his competitive drive, and the opportunity in front of him in Cleveland has every ingredient needed to make that conversation a real one before the season is over.

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