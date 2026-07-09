Analyst Believes Browns’ Future QB Involves A Blockbuster Name

The hope is that the Cleveland Browns turn a corner in 2026 and have one of their best seasons in years. Fans believe that Todd Monken could bring new energy to the team and may decide on the right quarterback to lead them. If it doesn’t go according to plan, owner Jimmy Haslam might step in and influence the franchise’s next steps.

Speaking with BIGPLAY Cleveland, Xavier Crocker stated that Haslam could go after NFL prospect Arch Manning if the QB situation doesn’t get resolved in the new year.

“If we s**t the bed this season, Jimmy Haslam is subbing himself into the game and erasing the David Blatt play, and saying, ‘Nah, we’re going to get Arch Manning.’ That’s when he’s going to get his hand back in the cookie jar. That’s Jimmy’s guy. I don’t know what Jimmy’s going off of,” Crocker said.

"That's Jimmy's guy."@chefzae23 has a pretty strong idea of who Jimmy Haslam WANTS to be the Browns franchise QB. pic.twitter.com/Qmi7BXWSoB — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 7, 2026

Haslam has long had ties to the Manning family, so the idea of him hunting for Arch isn’t that shocking. And the Browns have been accumulating some pivotal draft picks for 2027. If they wanted to go all-in on Manning and secure him as their new quarterback, they definitely have the assets to make that happen.

Acquiring him may require some work and positioning in the draft, but it could happen if the Browns really want it.

Right now, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing to lead the team in the new season. But there are multiple questions about both of them regarding their durability, their ability, and their long-term future.

If one or both of them play incredibly well in 2026, there will be less talk about Manning potentially being drafted. However, if both Watson and Sanders don’t live up to expectations, Manning will be linked to the Browns more. The 2027 draft is still far in the future, but that won’t stop people from thinking about Manning every time Watson or Sanders have a problem on the field.

Haslam could be quietly plotting the team’s future and its next quarterback.

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