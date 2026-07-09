Insider Reveals Hidden Factor That Could Impact Browns’ QB Decision

Todd Monken has said that he will decide on the next starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns based solely on who can help the team win the most. However, there is a chance that the perception and opinion of the fans play a part, even if it’s a small one.

Mary Kay Cabot recently talked about the two-man race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to be QB1 in 2026, and she admitted that the response from fans could be a factor in the final decision.

If Watson isn’t well-received by the loyal Browns followers in the stands, it’ll be hard for Monken to ignore.

“There will be so many factors that go into this, including the reception that Deshaun Watson is going to get at Huntington Bank Field versus the reception that Shedeur is going to get,” Cabot said. “And if it’s going to be really hard for Deshaun to go out there and function and operate against the boos or whatever, then, you know, that could be a factor in all of this, too.”

The fans want victories more than anything else, and they would be grateful and happy if Watson were able to help them achieve more wins in the new season. However, it’s important to remember the entire troubled Watson saga that has led up to this point.

Ever since coming to the Browns, Watson has brought much controversy and negative headlines. Not only were there off-field problems, but there was also the massive, fully guaranteed contract and the injuries that kept him off the field. For certain people, he simply hasn’t been worth the hassle.

Many of those people also believe that Sanders has been willing and able since day one and wasn’t treated well by former head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, only receiving his chance to shine when all other options were gone. The idea of Sanders being passed up again doesn’t sit right with them.

Winning could change a lot of this. If Watson comes out as the starting quarterback in the new season and secures impressive wins right off the bat, people may rally behind him. But there is a chance that the bad taste left in their mouths is still there, and they let him hear it.

That could throw a wrench in Monken’s plans and may require a big adjustment to the roster.

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