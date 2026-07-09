Ex-Browns Player Reveals What Harold Fannin Jr. Needs To Improve

Nobody understands what it takes to succeed as a tight end in Cleveland quite like Gary Barnidge, who carved out one of the more memorable seasons by a Browns tight end in recent memory during his 2015 Pro Bowl campaign. Barnidge watched Harold Fannin Jr. put together an extraordinary rookie season from the perspective of someone who has lived that role at the professional level.

Barnidge shared his candid thoughts on Fannin and believes that in order for him to take the next step, he needs to become a better blocker.

“I think he is doing a tremendous job. I think he has great run after catch. He is literally a receiver in a tight end body. He has that ability. I think he is truly going to improve on run blocking this year. I know they did not ask much from him last year. He did a little bit of fullback stuff. But they did not do a lot of frontline blocking with him. I think they are going to keep working on that with him. I hope they do. Because if he becomes one-dimensional, teams are going to stop him. And that is what you do not want,” Barnidge said.

The receiver in a tight end body description is why Fannin has been so difficult to defend since arriving in the league. He lined up in traditional tight end alignments last season while consistently winning against linebacker coverage and even safety matchups. His 72 receptions for 731 yards as a rookie, achieved while catching passes from 3 different quarterbacks, already show him at an elite level as a receiver.

But the emphasis on run blocking is important. The best tight ends in the league at the top of their careers are complete players who can line up on the line of scrimmage, handle frontline blocking assignments, and still threaten defenses as a receiver on the very next play. That combination forces defensive coordinators to account for a tight end on every snap rather than simply identifying his alignment and adjusting coverage accordingly.

Fannin has the talent to become one of the better tight ends in the league. Whether he gets there depends heavily on whether the blocking dimension of his game develops the way Barnidge is hoping it will under Todd Monken’s offense this season.

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