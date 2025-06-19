Browns Defender Predicted To Have Big Season

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot to get Myles Garrett to stay.

The superstar pass rusher put the team on edge when he released a statement requesting to be traded.

Then, he went on a media tour during Super Bowl week to reinforce that sentiment.

The Browns wound up giving him the most lucrative contract extension for a non-quarterback in NFL history, which, ironically, included a no-trade clause.

That, plus adding Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft, has Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicting that Garrett might be in for his best season yet, which would include finally leading the NFL in sacks.

“While Garrett’s trophy case is clearly still missing an elusive Lombardi Trophy, it’s far more shocking that the Cleveland Browns star has yet to capture a sack title,” Kay wrote. “It seems that Garrett could finally break through and tally more sacks than any other player in 2025. He’s not only playing some of his best football — evidenced by back-to-back All-Pro seasons — and being well-compensated after inking a blockbuster four-year extension, but his Browns provided some much-needed support after drafting [the best defensive tackle prospect in the class].”

Garrett is arguably the most disruptive pass rusher in the game.

However, he’s often had to deal with double teams and triple teams.

That’s not going to be the case as much anymore.

Graham should draw attention in the interior of the line, so opposing teams won’t be able to deal with him and Garrett at all times.

Inevitably, one of them will end up in a position to take advantage and get to the quarterback.

Garrett’s sack numbers have always been impressive despite never leading the league.

So, with an improved supporting cast, he might accomplish that this season.

