Browns Defender Sends Warning To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry stands as one of the NFL’s most storied feuds, dating back to 1950.

These AFC North showdowns consistently deliver bone-crushing hits and unexpected twists.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris recently added more fuel to this historic matchup during his appearance on the “Honor the Land” podcast.

While initially discussing the team’s upcoming London adventure, Harris quickly shifted gears to address what was really occupying his thoughts.

And it’s the looming battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers after their bye week.

“I think it’d be a great opportunity to go out there, play the Vikings in London, and then come back, and then go to Pittsburgh and have a great division game. I think that’s how you kind of get the mindset back to where it needs to go. It’s like having a game like that right after an international game because when you play these division games, it’s take no prisoners. So, it’s the mindset,” Harris stated.

Browns DT Shelby Harris is EXCITED for the opportunity to play in London + get the Steelers off their BYE the next week. "That's how you get the mindset back to where it needs to go… when you play these Divisional Games, it's take no prisoners." – @ShelbyHarris93 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/anGZaC6dqS — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 19, 2025

Cleveland has often found itself looking up at Pittsburgh in this rivalry, but that hasn’t diminished the excitement or significance of these contests.

The Steelers currently hold a commanding 82-64-1 series lead, but there’s reason to believe the Browns might be closing the gap.

Following substantial quarterback changes and several key roster additions this offseason, Cleveland appears poised to challenge Mike Tomlin’s side.

For Shelby Harris personally, games against the Steelers carry extra weight beyond his time in Cleveland.

His history with Pittsburgh traces back to 2018 during his Denver tenure, when he snagged a clutch interception off Ben Roethlisberger in the final minute of play.

That pivotal moment not only secured a victory for the Broncos but also contributed to Pittsburgh’s late-season collapse and the team drama that followed.

