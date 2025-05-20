Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Sends Warning To Steelers

Browns Defender Sends Warning To Steelers

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Defender Sends Warning To Steelers
(Photo Credit Michael Irwin)

 

The Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry stands as one of the NFL’s most storied feuds, dating back to 1950.

These AFC North showdowns consistently deliver bone-crushing hits and unexpected twists.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris recently added more fuel to this historic matchup during his appearance on the “Honor the Land” podcast.

While initially discussing the team’s upcoming London adventure, Harris quickly shifted gears to address what was really occupying his thoughts.

And it’s the looming battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers after their bye week.

“I think it’d be a great opportunity to go out there, play the Vikings in London, and then come back, and then go to Pittsburgh and have a great division game. I think that’s how you kind of get the mindset back to where it needs to go. It’s like having a game like that right after an international game because when you play these division games, it’s take no prisoners. So, it’s the mindset,” Harris stated.

Cleveland has often found itself looking up at Pittsburgh in this rivalry, but that hasn’t diminished the excitement or significance of these contests.

The Steelers currently hold a commanding 82-64-1 series lead, but there’s reason to believe the Browns might be closing the gap.

Following substantial quarterback changes and several key roster additions this offseason, Cleveland appears poised to challenge Mike Tomlin’s side.

For Shelby Harris personally, games against the Steelers carry extra weight beyond his time in Cleveland.

His history with Pittsburgh traces back to 2018 during his Denver tenure, when he snagged a clutch interception off Ben Roethlisberger in the final minute of play.

That pivotal moment not only secured a victory for the Broncos but also contributed to Pittsburgh’s late-season collapse and the team drama that followed.

NEXT:  Shaun Alexander Makes Big Prediction About Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation