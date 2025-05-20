Shaun Alexander Makes Big Prediction About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns are returning to a run-oriented offense in 2025, focusing on the schemes that helped the AFC North franchise make two playoff runs during head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first four years.

That’s also why Cleveland drafted two running backs this offseason, as the organization believes either Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins or Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson could become a big part of their offense in 2025.

Former NFL player Shaun Alexander believes the Browns may have hit the jackpot with one of those rookie running backs.

Alexander shared his thoughts about Judkins, noting that the former Buckeye player could have the best season of any incoming running back.

“I’ve always thought he’s had better NFL talent than NCAA talent. I feel like he’s got that kind of game. Quinshon could be the best rookie running back,” Alexander said.

Alexander suggested that Judkins’ game is better suited for the NFL than it was for the NCAA, a feat that only a handful of players offer.

The retired NFL player added that Judkins was “good” at the collegiate level, but the Ohio State product can show “something greater” now that he’s a professional athlete.

Judkins’ college stats were among the best over the past three seasons.

Including his two years with Ole Miss, Judkins finished his collegiate career by producing more than 4,200 total offensive yards and 50 touchdowns.

