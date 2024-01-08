Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

The playoffs are here, and so are the Cleveland Browns.

Everybody’s looking forward to the Wild Card round, and Saturday just cannot come soon enough.

Even Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is excited and looking forward to the upcoming contest, as he recently showed on Twitter when he shared a pic of himself posted by the team’s official account.

Going against the new AFC South champions, Houston Texans, won’t be easy at all, and some may argue that the Jacksonville Jaguars were a more favorable rival.

Even so, and even though his team has fared much better at home than on the road, this Browns team has proven to be more resilient and determined to win than any other squad in the league.

The Texans and Browns will be tangled up for quite a while because of the Deshaun Watson trade, but Watson obviously won’t be able to square off against his former team.

Even so, the trade turned out quite well for the Texans, who have already found a new franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the current frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and even a mid-season MVP candidate.

Stopping Stroud and company won’t be an easy task, but the Browns’ stellar defense and pass rush will make sure to try and keep the Ohio State product on his toes from start to finish.

And with Emerson and that stout secondary also ready to rumble, you have to like the Browns’ chances to pull off the upset on the road.