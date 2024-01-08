Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

Week 18 settled the 2023 NFL Playoff picture for teams across the league.

Seconds after the Jacksonville loss, the Cleveland Browns started preparing for a rematch with Houston.

Pittsburgh became the third AFC North team into the postseason, and Miami dropped into a wildcard slot, but that isn’t the only thing that was settled when the final standings were realized.

As the Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently shared on Twitter, the Browns also know exactly who they’ll play next year.

Browns at Houston Saturday

Wildcard round Browns in 2024

HOME: AFC North, Miami, KC, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants.

AWAY: AFC North, New Orleans, JAX, Las Vegas, Denver, Philly, Washington https://t.co/4R6oiONOi7 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 8, 2024

Besides their division rivals, Cleveland faces the AFC West and NFC East divisions.

Other opponents include the second-place teams from the AFC South, AFC East, and the NFC South.

Cleveland fans get to watch the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, and Giants when they visit Northern Ohio.

Traveling fans can book rooms in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, and Philadelphia.

This is on top of their divisional home-and-away matchups.

While there are some fun cities to visit for away games, the games themselves could be difficult.

Their second-place finish raised the level of Cleveland’s 2024 competition even more than the division leaders.

Based on their 2023 season records, the Browns’ schedule includes the most difficult slate of opponents.

And with only one opponent expected to change head coaches, they won’t catch many rookie QBs or rebuilds, but a lot will happen in the offseason that can affect the Browns’ outlook.

For now, there is only one opponent Kevin Stefanski is thinking about, and hopefully, he’ll get three more teams to prepare for before the start of the 2024 NFL season.