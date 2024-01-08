Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

By

Cleveland Browns defenders
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

Week 18 settled the 2023 NFL Playoff picture for teams across the league.

Seconds after the Jacksonville loss, the Cleveland Browns started preparing for a rematch with Houston.

Pittsburgh became the third AFC North team into the postseason, and Miami dropped into a wildcard slot, but that isn’t the only thing that was settled when the final standings were realized.

As the Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently shared on Twitter, the Browns also know exactly who they’ll play next year.

Besides their division rivals, Cleveland faces the AFC West and NFC East divisions.

Other opponents include the second-place teams from the AFC South, AFC East, and the NFC South.

Cleveland fans get to watch the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, and Giants when they visit Northern Ohio.

Traveling fans can book rooms in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, and Philadelphia.

This is on top of their divisional home-and-away matchups.

While there are some fun cities to visit for away games, the games themselves could be difficult.

Their second-place finish raised the level of Cleveland’s 2024 competition even more than the division leaders.

Based on their 2023 season records, the Browns’ schedule includes the most difficult slate of opponents.

And with only one opponent expected to change head coaches, they won’t catch many rookie QBs or rebuilds, but a lot will happen in the offseason that can affect the Browns’ outlook.

For now, there is only one opponent Kevin Stefanski is thinking about, and hopefully, he’ll get three more teams to prepare for before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

5 days ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

5 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

7 days ago

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

No more pages to load