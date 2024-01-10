Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with injuries seemingly more than every other team in the National Football League this season.

That’s why it’s nice for fans to see them catching a break and getting some help for a change.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team has finally designated Grant Delpit to return from Injured Reserve (IR).

The #Browns have designated standout S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve. Some potential help for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

Before falling with an injury, Delpit had started all 13 games for the Browns and was the team’s leader in tackles (77).

He also logged 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pick, being on pace to having the best season of his career,

Delpit had been on IR since December 13 after suffering a groin injury, but that didn’t prevent him from getting a Pro Bowl selection this season, albeit as an alternate.

He now could be on the field for the most crucial game of the season, a road playoff game vs. C.J. Stroud and the up-and-coming Houston Texans, and he should be expected to get his usual workload if he gets the nod to play.

On top of that, the team added more depth to the secondary by signing CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

He spent some time with the Carolina Panthers after entering the league as a seventh-round pick, but he made his pro debut with the Minnesota Vikings, making two appearances.

He was a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets’ practice squads this season.