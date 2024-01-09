Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know they can expect something different from the Houston Texans.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud presents radically different challenges than Case Keenum did in Week 16.

And the Texans’ defense is sure to take a long look at what went wrong in that 36-22 Browns victory.

But there are some numbers, stats, and actions that repeat themselves often enough to hope for more of the same.

To that end, Joe Flacco addressed his seven career road playoff wins (via OBR’s Fred Greetham on Twitter).

#Browns Joe Flacco on having 7 playoff wins on the road, right with Tom Brady for playoff wins on the road. pic.twitter.com/ogncEgnDr2 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 9, 2024

Flacco, who sports an 8-5 road record and an overall 10-5 postseason won-loss record, downplays the numbers.

He told those listening that getting to the playoffs stokes a pride in a player that nullifies any disadvantage.

“We earned the right to play on Saturday. You should gain something from that. But once you lace them up and are on the field, none of that matters.”

Cleveland’s fourth starting quarterback of the season is second only to Tom Brady (11-4) in road playoff wins.

Flacco has 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his 13 road playoff games and an 85.9 passer rating.

Former Giant Eli Manning (7-2) and former Cowboy Roger Staubach (6-2) might contest for the title of best road QB.

But Flacco has the most road wins of all the other 2023 NFL playoff quarterbacks combined.

And if you believe experience matters in the playoffs, Cleveland’s quarterback has more total playoff starts than anyone.

Patrick Mahomes (14) and Josh Allen (8) come the closest to Flacco’s 15 postseason starts.