Browns Divisional Rival Has Interest In Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns fans’ excitement last October was palpable when star running back Nick Chubb took the field for the first time in over a year against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After recovering from his second major knee surgery, Chubb played only eight games last season for the Browns.

The running back finished his injury-shortened season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries, earning three touchdowns on the ground in 2024.

Despite his limited success, Cleveland analysts believe the running back should return in 2025 because of what Chubb means to the franchise and its fanbase.

Chubb’s return is not guaranteed, however, as the running back’s contract expired at the end of the season.

Could the Cleveland fan-favorite suit up for a rival franchise next season instead?

Analyst Jeff Hathhorn suggested there is a chance.

The Pittsburgh radio host revealed on Thursday’s “Afternoon Drive” that the Steelers are interested in bringing Chubb to Pittsburgh next season.

“They have interest in Nick Chubb. Doesn’t mean he’s signing. The medicals obviously are a big deal. He has the opportunity to go where he wants. He may not want to come to Pittsburgh, but there is interest in it,” Hathhorn said.

Hathhorn said two reasons the Steelers’ interest have interest in Chubb is his past success against them, and the team needs a running back.

The analyst added that Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin is a “big fan” of Chubb, too.

Hathhorn noted that the team will not bring Najee Harris back, creating the void that Chubb could fill.

He added that the team is expected to re-sign Jaylen Warren, meaning another player could split time with the 26-year-old running back.

