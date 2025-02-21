Analyst Urges Browns To Consider Signing Justin Fields

The Cleveland Browns’ biggest roster void heading into the 2025 NFL regular season is the quarterback position.

Cleveland currently has one healthy quarterback signed for the upcoming campaign with Deshaun Watson recovering from his Achilles injury.

Veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston has not been re-signed by the franchise, leaving just Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the Browns’ only healthy quarterback for 2025.

The Browns could fill that void via free agency or the draft, and the team will have several options to choose from in either market.

Analyst Jeff Hathhorn believes one option the Browns should consider comes from a rival AFC North franchise.

Hathhorn shared his belief on Thursday’s “Afternoon Drive,” urging the Browns to “make a run” at Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields.

“I think the talent is there … He’s got the arm strength. He’s got the running ability, the elusiveness. Teammates love him. He creates no problems. There’s no drama. All of that checks the boxes,” Hathhorn said.

"He's got the arm strength, running ability. Teammates love the guy. Can he make those throws at the key times? I would say Cleveland should look at him" 📞@937theFan's @jhathhorn on @afternoon923FAN if #Browns should consider Justin Fields ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/6QqyGubPAW pic.twitter.com/Oz2demxL7v — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 20, 2025

Hathhorn believes that Fields’ biggest issue is “learning that touch” that elite quarterbacks display on the field.

That ability is the biggest question mark for Fields’ future team, Hathhorn said.

“Can he make those throws at the key times? Can he make touch passes?” Hathhorn questioned about Fields.

Last season, Fields was traded to Pittsburgh because the Chicago Bears reset their roster for rookie Caleb Williams.

Fields played in 10 games for the Steelers, going 4-2 in six starts for Pittsburgh.

The quarterback threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in 2024, and he added 289 rushing yards and five scores running the football.

