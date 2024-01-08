Browns Executives Are ‘Names To Watch’ As GM Candidates Around The NFL

The Cleveland Browns found plenty of success this year, at least in terms of the personnel-related moves they made this offseason.

The team has built a strong foundation, both in their roster and their coaching staff.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to find out that other teams could be interested in stealing some high-ranking officials away to try and replicate that same model somewhere else.

According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook on Twitter, other teams are keeping tabs on both Glenn Cook and Catherine Raîche, stating that they’re both names to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks as more GM jobs become available.

#Browns Glenn Cook and Catherine Raîche are both names to watch over the next week or two as GM jobs across the league open up. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 8, 2024

Raîche had been a quick riser in the league, spending three years with the Philadelphia Eagles and serving as both a football operations/player personnel coordinator to VP of football operations.

She became the most senior-ranking team personnel position a woman has held in NFL history there and then got an even more significant role in Cleveland, serving as assistant general manager and vice president of football operations.

So, it’s only natural to see that she gets a shot at a more significant role.

As for Cook, he was promoted to assistant GM and VP of player personnel after serving only as VP of player personnel since 2020.

The Browns have come a long way to reach this point, and it’s nice to see their colleagues around the league acknowledging their hard work.

Even so, the team will definitely want to hold onto them for as long as they can.