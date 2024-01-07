Browns Nation

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns now know their opponent for Super Wild Card weekend.

The Browns revealed on their Twitter account that the “matchup is set.”

Cleveland is going south next weekend to take on the Houston Texans.

 

Houston clinched the AFC South title by knocking off the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

With a rookie head coach and quarterback in DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud, the Texans have surpassed their expectations this season.

The Browns and Texans met once already this season, back on Christmas Eve, and Cleveland handled their business with a 36-22 road victory.

The difference this time around, of course, is that Stroud will be playing, as he missed the initial matchup due to a concussion.

Stroud certainly poses a bigger threat than Case Keenum and Davis Mills did in the first go around.

He’s the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as he’s made some incredible plays this season.

Houston ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per game this season, meaning Cleveland’s defense will have to deliver once again.

The Browns have allowed the fewest yards per game in the league this season, and they really gave the Texans fits a few weeks ago.

Some Week 18 rest also allowed Cleveland’s defense to get healthier before the postseason.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, safety Grant Delpit and pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo are both expected to return for the Browns next weekend.

Cleveland should be confident heading into the first weekend of the playoffs, but they also can’t underestimate what Stroud and company have accomplished this season in Houston.

