Browns Nation

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Browns Expected To Draft QB In Latest Mock Draft

By
cleveland browns draft
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

A lot of fingers are being pointed at Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns’ disappointing 1-4 start, and rightfully so given the fact that he is on a fully guaranteed $230 million contract and hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards yet this season while being sacked 26 times.

Now in his third year with the team, this union has gone about as poorly as Browns fans could have ever imagined, which is a big reason why the team is projected to select another quarterback in a recent mock draft.

CBS Sports’ recent mock has the Browns landing the third overall pick and taking Colorado phenom Shedeur Sanders, which the Reddit user who posted the mock draft in r/Browns described as “an extremely Cleveland Browns thing to do.”

From CBS Sports. A way too early mock draft. This feels like an extremely Cleveland Browns thing to do.
byu/Gdizzle344 inBrowns

The justification for the pick by CBS Sports in the mock draft is “No one questions that Cleveland needs to make a change at quarterback. Signing Sam Darnold next offseason is probably not in the cards considering what they will owe Watson, but the idea of taking a quarterback in the draft makes a lot of sense.”

The team is still in the midst of Watson’s contract and getting out of it seems truly impossible, so it’s hard to even fathom drafting a rookie QB even with how poorly he has played.

Drafting Watson’s eventual successor and letting him marinate on the bench until Watson’s contract is done would also be an awkward situation.

Certainly a lot of Browns fans would get excited about the idea of landing Shedeur, but it’s far too early to start thinking about that kind of a drastic change.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

