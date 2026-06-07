Wyatt Teller Had Telling Comments About Final Year With Browns

Wyatt Teller was an outstanding member of the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line for the past seven years and started 94 games over that time span, making three Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pros in the process. He was one of the pillars of the team during uncertain times and will be remembered fondly for his profound impact both on the field, in the locker room, and in the community.

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall for some time and he, along with all the other starters on the offensive line, left the team this offseason to sign elsewhere as he joined the Houston Texans on a two-year deal for $16 million to play left guard in front of C.J. Stroud. He didn’t exactly leave the Browns on a sour note, but he did have some comments about his last year with the team that raised a couple of eyebrows.

While speaking with reporters during OTAs, he mentioned that he got a bit complacent in 2025. He felt like the offensive line shouldered a lot of the blame for the team’s underperformance and is now fired up for a new opportunity.

“In all honesty, I got a little complacent. You get used to a city, you get used to a routine and everything like that. It kind of re-fired me up. I’m not going to throw away six years that they treated me unbelievable for six months of indifference, or whatever. I still have no ill will toward anybody there, but it felt like they kind of blamed it on the offensive line, but there were so many issues, you can’t point at one thing,” said Teller.

Texans LG Wyatt Teller on his last 2 years in Cleveland via @LandryLocker & @Cody_Stoots: – He felt like he got somewhat complacent in Cleveland and the change “re-fired him up.” – Felt like the offensive line was overly blamed for issues on the offense but helped motivate him… pic.twitter.com/SmTbARU7Tq — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 6, 2026

Stroud took 52 sacks in 2024 and suffered a concussion last year even though he saw his sack total reduce to just 23 in 14 games, and upgrading the offensive line to help keep him safe is the most important thing to help the Texans get to the next level. Teller has been one of the best at his position in doing just that, and Houston got him for a bargain at just $8 million a year.

He was a great Brown, but the hope is that the line overall will be improved with his replacement at right guard.

General manager Andrew Berry did a great job retooling the offensive line this offseason, as did the Texans. Browns fans are all wishing Teller the best and shouldn’t take any issues with his brutal honesty he displayed here.

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