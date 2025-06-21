Browns Fans Won’t Like This Former Steelers Player’s Prediction

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with a blend of cautious optimism and realistic expectations.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the franchise has undergone significant changes while trying to establish itself as a contender in the competitive AFC North division.

Recent performances during OTAs and minicamp have provided glimpses of hope for fans eager to see improvement.

However, external predictions haven’t matched the internal enthusiasm surrounding the team’s potential.

CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden offered a sobering assessment during a recent appearance on “HQ,” delivering a projection that certainly dampened expectations for the upcoming season.

“The best-case scenario for the Cleveland Browns is 4-13. It is a very, very difficult schedule. They’re playing in a difficult division, but I think they can muster up four games. The Raiders, Tennessee, the Jets, maybe Minnesota, and you know, regardless of how bad the Browns have been, they’ve always found a way to win a game in their division.” McFadden said.

McFadden’s forecast reflects the challenges facing Cleveland in 2025.

The schedule presents obstacles with matchups against the entire NFC North, creating a demanding path forward.

The Browns have focused on building a competitive roster during their offseason preparation.

Defensively, rookie Mason Graham has provided a boost to the interior line, though the linebacker corps faces questions without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The secondary maintains high expectations despite personnel changes.

Offensively, the quarterback situation remains fluid with multiple candidates competing for the starting role.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all in the mix, creating an intriguing battle throughout training camp.

The running back and wide receiver positions feature new talent eager to make immediate impacts.

Success will largely depend on improved quarterback play and better turnover management.

While McFadden’s prediction suggests a challenging season ahead, the Browns believe their foundation is solid enough to exceed those expectations.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Former Browns Player Can Win MVP This Season