Browns Get Key Player Back At Practice Wednesday

It’s a full-time job keeping up with who is practicing for the Cleveland Browns these days, as so many of the team’s foundational pieces have been out nursing injuries.

The team is 1-3 and has a tough schedule coming up that it will need all its resources for, and luckily for the Browns, one key player returned to practice Wednesday and could be nearing a return to game action.

Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot shared that tight end David Njoku is set to practice on Wednesday after missing the team’s last three games.

The offense has struggled without Njoku, who has been out nearly a month with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Njoku had four catches for 44 yards in Week 1 before suffering the injury, and the offense has struggled without him and still hasn’t scored 20 points in a game yet.

The injury was particularly disappointing given how great Njoku was last season, posting career highs with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

His backups have filled in admirably, but the team’s wide receivers have not stepped up and this offense desperately needs Njoku back to help get Deshaun Watson back on track.

The Browns have a tough schedule coming up as they face road matchups against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles up next before three home games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The team can’t survive this tough stretch without its best guys, and that certainly includes Njoku.

