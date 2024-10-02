Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 2, 2024
6 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Wednesday

By
Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot and have two more tough games on a 3-game road trip on the horizon, and at 1-3, the season is quickly slipping away due to the offense’s ineptitude and inconsistency.

Injuries certainly haven’t helped, as the team still has a slew of foundational players out of practice.

Tom Withers of The Associated Press shared on X that tackle Jack Conklin, defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Jordan Hicks, center Ethan Pocic, tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and defensive end Alex Wright are all missing Wednesday’s practice due to injury.

Conklin came down with a hamstring injury while practicing to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 last year, and Wills returned briefly for one game this year before winding up back on the shelf.

Garrett has been adamant about playing through all the injuries he has been dealing with, so it’s no surprise he isn’t practicing as the team looks to keep his mileage down.

Pocic is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, so there’s not too much to worry about with him, while Hicks is also considered day-to-day with an elbow injury.

Wright has been a rotational end for the team and played in each of the first four games, and his status for Week 5 is also unclear.

The Browns have a matchup with the first-place Washington Commanders this week and will need to get the offense going to keep up with Jayden Daniels before heading to Philadelphia next week for a matchup with the Eagles.

The 1-3 record could slip to 1-5 very quickly if this offense can’t find its groove.

Browns Nation