Browns Given Discouraging QB Prediction For 2025 Season

After years of instability at the sport’s most important position, a potential shift in strategy could be on the horizon for the Cleveland Browns, who’ve seen more than their fair share of signal-caller disappointments.

The Browns appear to be at a crossroads with their quarterback situation, potentially moving away from the Deshaun Watson experiment that has yielded disappointing results.

With the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the Browns have options – they could select a promising prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or pursue a different approach by accumulating assets through trades and free agency.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder recently shared his thoughts on Cleveland’s quarterback future, and his prediction might leave Browns fans feeling underwhelmed.

“Cleveland can still use one of its other draft selections on a lottery ticket at quarterback to attempt to set itself up for future success. Cousins might not be at starter level anymore, but he and Kevin Stefanski had success together in Minnesota. Predicted 2025 starter: Kirk Cousins,” Walder wrote.

The Browns’ position near the top of the draft provides flexibility, with quarterback certainly in play at the second overall pick.

The organization appears to be teetering on the edge of a rebuild – Watson’s tenure has been problematic, and star defensive end Myles Garrett is reportedly interested in moving on.

If general manager Andrew Berry decides it’s time for a fresh start, drafting Ward or Sanders while trading Garrett could make strategic sense.

However, the Browns seem reluctant to part with their defensive cornerstone at this point.

This stance might push Cleveland toward the veteran quarterback market, with Kirk Cousins emerging as a potential target.

Yet complications exist on this front as well.

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t planning to simply release Cousins without compensation, creating a challenging trade scenario given the Browns’ current financial situation – they’re already $31 million over the salary cap while still managing Watson’s burdensome contract.

