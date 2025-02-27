Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Top TE Prospect Says He Would Love To Play For The Browns

Top TE Prospect Says He Would Love To Play For The Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Top TE Prospect Says He Would Love To Play For The Browns
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could use some help at tight end.

They don’t have any legitimate pass-catching threats in that department besides David Njoku.

Also, if they want to commit to the running game, they might benefit from adding another strong blocker out there.

With that in mind, they could give a hometown kid a look.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, so he’s quite familiar with the organization.

When asked about whether he would like to play for the Browns, Fannin claimed that he grew up watching them play and would absolutely love to.

Nevertheless, he also admitted that he actually grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s a bit of a cardinal sin, but he’s striving to be a professional, and as such, he has to play hard for whichever team gets him.

Fannin is projected to be a second-round pick, but he’s an NFL-ready pass-catcher who can be a perennial mismatch, especially in the open field.

He has a body type similar to that of Mark Andrews or George Kittle, so while he might not be much of a factor as an in-line blocker, the upside as a receiver is more than evident.

As long as the team and the fans can ignore his past love for the Steelers, he should do just fine by staying close to home.

NEXT:  Report: Myles Garrett Unwilling To Sign Contract Extension With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation