Top TE Prospect Says He Would Love To Play For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns could use some help at tight end.

They don’t have any legitimate pass-catching threats in that department besides David Njoku.

Also, if they want to commit to the running game, they might benefit from adding another strong blocker out there.

With that in mind, they could give a hometown kid a look.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, so he’s quite familiar with the organization.

When asked about whether he would like to play for the Browns, Fannin claimed that he grew up watching them play and would absolutely love to.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin said he met with the Browns and smiled at the thought of playing in Cleveland, so close to his hometown of Canton. BUT there is one thing Browns fans will have to look past… pic.twitter.com/kpYnR1HdYf — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) February 27, 2025

Nevertheless, he also admitted that he actually grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s a bit of a cardinal sin, but he’s striving to be a professional, and as such, he has to play hard for whichever team gets him.

Fannin is projected to be a second-round pick, but he’s an NFL-ready pass-catcher who can be a perennial mismatch, especially in the open field.

He has a body type similar to that of Mark Andrews or George Kittle, so while he might not be much of a factor as an in-line blocker, the upside as a receiver is more than evident.

As long as the team and the fans can ignore his past love for the Steelers, he should do just fine by staying close to home.

