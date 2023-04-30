Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

The Cleveland Browns have to be excited about the players they added in the NFL Draft.

Not having a first or second-round pick makes it difficult to find players that could make a year-one impact.

But it appears that the Browns found two players who should play meaningful snaps.

With their third-round picks, the Browns added wide receiver Cedric Tillman, and defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

It was clear that General Manager Andrew Berry was looking for a certain type of player in this draft.

He mentioned how “big, athletic players” are what he was looking for.

"If you have big, athletic players at any position group, you'll take them." – Andrew Berry We did just that with our 2023 draft class 💪 📰 » https://t.co/dyd2aeWlW0 pic.twitter.com/dtx34hQfuF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2023

The Browns addressed two needs on their roster with their first two picks.

Adding another pass catcher, and someone that can stop the run was vital.

In a class full of smaller wide receivers, the Browns were able to find one of the taller ones in Tillman.

He stands at 6’3″ and weighs 215 pounds.

As for Ika, he is another big-bodied run stuffer on the defensive line.

Ika should be able to use his size and strength to contribute in 2023.

As for the rest of their Browns picks, they were looking for more athletes.

According to Kent Lee Platte, the Browns drafted very good athletes with every pick.

The #Browns took a nose tackle with their second 3rd round pick, but otherwise targeted either top tier athletes or guys who were almost there for #RAS. pic.twitter.com/yp9Y2sHGrK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

It will be interesting to see how these players develop over the next few years.

But adding more athletes to your roster is never a bad idea.