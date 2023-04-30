Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

By

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry traded away his final NFL Draft pick for a future selection Saturday.

But if you thought the Cleveland Browns‘ GM was trying to sneak home early, he didn’t.

Minutes after the final pick was made, Cleveland announced their first of 9 undrafted free-agent signings.

Several of the team’s newest additions had early Day-3 draft projections.

And Berry addressed a couple of needs he couldn’t find during the actual draft.

Here is a list of the Cleveland Browns’ undrafted free agents to date:

 

Safety Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State 

Second-Team All-American Ronnie Hickman became the third Buckeye to join the Browns.

The 6’3″ 203-pounder racked up 53 tackles and broke up 7 passes last season.

PFF was among the analyst groups projecting Hickman as a potential 4th-round pick.

And College Football Network thinks he can be effective against bigger receivers close to the line.

 

Safety Tanner McCalister, Ohio State 

Maybe Berry couldn’t remember which Ohio State safety he liked more, or just couldn’t decide.

But McCalister becomes the 4th Buckeye to join the team this weekend, and the fifth on the Browns roster.

Hickman played a nickel safety role, accumulating 24 tackles and 3 picks in about 500 snaps.

It wasn’t enough for a Combine invite, but McCalister made the most of OSU’s Pro Day.

 

Edge Mohamoud Diabate, Utah 

Mohamoud Diabate led Utah with 13.5 tackles for a loss to go with 5 sacks in 2022.

Enough teams wanted to sign him that Berry offered a $250,000 guarantee from Cleveland.

The former Seminole and Ute needs to work on some things like angles and block deconstruction.

But the NFL Draft Network pegged him as a fifth-round talent for a reason.

 

Edge Jeremiah Martin, Washington 

Jeremiah Martin used a big fifth season to grab the attention of the Cleveland Browns.

Not projected for any awards coming into 2022, Martin ended up taking home first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

His 41 tackles, 11 TFL, and 8.5 sacks were a pleasant surprise for the Washington captain.

The 6’4″ 267-pounder terrorized passers with 51 total pressures, including 34 QB hurries and 8 QB hits.

 

Edge Lonnie Phelps, Kansas 

Lonnie Phelps transferred to Kansas for his final year before entering the NFL Draft.

And all he did in that season was lead the Jayhawks in sacks(7) and tackles for a loss (11.5).

That was good enough for second-team All-Big-12 honors.

And a good Combine helped him gain some attention from the NFL.

 

LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech 

Charlie Thomas is a relatively light linebacker whose Combine scores reflected his lack of girth.

But he plays at a high level of intensity and has a nose for the ball carrier, racking up 112 tackles in 2022.

Thomas is a good coverage linebacker, good enough to play the slot once in a while for the Yellow Jackets.

He had 2 picks, 2 breakups, and 2 forced fumbles, earning coverage grades of 80 and 70 the past 2 seasons.

 

CB Caleb Biggers, Boise State 

Caleb Biggers is a 5’11” 195-pound corner and a 5-year starter at Bowling Green and then Boise State.

He is a tough player and a willing and capable tackler.

In 2022, he made 38 tackles, 32 of which we solo tackles and 5 that went for a loss.

He was credited with 5 pass breakups and his lone career interception this past season.

 

TE Thomas Greaney, Albany 

Berry got some good production over the years from Florida International’s Harrison Bryant.

So why not go to another small school for another pass-catching tight end?

Greaney caught 50 passes for 690 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

And his 6’6″ 249-pound frame could make Greaney a solid blocker for Cleveland.

 

RB Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech 

Hassan Hall’s best seasons as a rusher were at Louisville, including a 108/501/5 line as a sophomore.

After that, his carries diminished with competition and didn’t improve much at Georgia Tech.

But a 2022 midseason coaching change gave him another chance, and he went off for 157 yards against Pitt.

Hall is a speedy rusher who can also catch the ball (28/165 last year) and handle kickoffs.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

14 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Analyst Reacts To Browns Trading Their Final Draft Pick

15 hours ago

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

17 hours ago

Defensive back Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana

What The Browns Are Getting With New CB Cameron Mitchell

18 hours ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Dawand Jones

18 hours ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

19 hours ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Go Big With 98th Pick Of The NFL Draft

1 day ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Draft WR Cedric Tillman In Third Round

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Fans Ready For Day 2 Of The Draft

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns GM Comments On Team's 2023 NFL Draft Plans

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Deshaun Watson Message On Draft Night

2 days ago

Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.

Analyst Determines Browns Have NFL's Worst Draft Record

3 days ago

cleveland browns

Former Cardinals CB Worked Out With Browns

3 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Browns Insider Ponders A Massive Trade

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Concerning Amount Of Draft Capital Over Next 2 Drafts

5 days ago

cleveland browns draft

2 Browns Players Likely On The Roster Bubble After The Draft

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

6 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Hopes Browns Can Follow 1 Team's Recipe For Success

6 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Back

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Deshaun Watson

NFL Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Could Impact C.J. Stroud's Draft Stock

7 days ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Linebackers

7 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Line

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

1 week ago

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

No more pages to load