Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

Andrew Berry traded away his final NFL Draft pick for a future selection Saturday.

But if you thought the Cleveland Browns‘ GM was trying to sneak home early, he didn’t.

Minutes after the final pick was made, Cleveland announced their first of 9 undrafted free-agent signings.

an inside look at our draft room that's been putting in the work this weekend 📸: https://t.co/pksghS0wHw pic.twitter.com/qadC0YrqVQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2023

Several of the team’s newest additions had early Day-3 draft projections.

And Berry addressed a couple of needs he couldn’t find during the actual draft.

Here is a list of the Cleveland Browns’ undrafted free agents to date:

Safety Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Second-Team All-American Ronnie Hickman became the third Buckeye to join the Browns.

The 6’3″ 203-pounder racked up 53 tackles and broke up 7 passes last season.

PFF was among the analyst groups projecting Hickman as a potential 4th-round pick.

And College Football Network thinks he can be effective against bigger receivers close to the line.

Safety Tanner McCalister, Ohio State

Maybe Berry couldn’t remember which Ohio State safety he liked more, or just couldn’t decide.

But McCalister becomes the 4th Buckeye to join the team this weekend, and the fifth on the Browns roster.

Hickman played a nickel safety role, accumulating 24 tackles and 3 picks in about 500 snaps.

It wasn’t enough for a Combine invite, but McCalister made the most of OSU’s Pro Day.

Ohio State safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister have signed with the Cleveland Browns as UDFA’s! #BIA pic.twitter.com/B40qxrtxiJ — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) April 29, 2023

Edge Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Mohamoud Diabate led Utah with 13.5 tackles for a loss to go with 5 sacks in 2022.

Enough teams wanted to sign him that Berry offered a $250,000 guarantee from Cleveland.

The former Seminole and Ute needs to work on some things like angles and block deconstruction.

But the NFL Draft Network pegged him as a fifth-round talent for a reason.

Edge Jeremiah Martin, Washington

Jeremiah Martin used a big fifth season to grab the attention of the Cleveland Browns.

Not projected for any awards coming into 2022, Martin ended up taking home first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

His 41 tackles, 11 TFL, and 8.5 sacks were a pleasant surprise for the Washington captain.

The 6’4″ 267-pounder terrorized passers with 51 total pressures, including 34 QB hurries and 8 QB hits.

Edge Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Lonnie Phelps transferred to Kansas for his final year before entering the NFL Draft.

And all he did in that season was lead the Jayhawks in sacks(7) and tackles for a loss (11.5).

That was good enough for second-team All-Big-12 honors.

And a good Combine helped him gain some attention from the NFL.

LONNIE PHELPS 4TH DOWN STOP 😤 Kansas ball. pic.twitter.com/xlEvH1nMoP — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022

LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

Charlie Thomas is a relatively light linebacker whose Combine scores reflected his lack of girth.

But he plays at a high level of intensity and has a nose for the ball carrier, racking up 112 tackles in 2022.

Thomas is a good coverage linebacker, good enough to play the slot once in a while for the Yellow Jackets.

He had 2 picks, 2 breakups, and 2 forced fumbles, earning coverage grades of 80 and 70 the past 2 seasons.

CB Caleb Biggers, Boise State

Caleb Biggers is a 5’11” 195-pound corner and a 5-year starter at Bowling Green and then Boise State.

He is a tough player and a willing and capable tackler.

In 2022, he made 38 tackles, 32 of which we solo tackles and 5 that went for a loss.

He was credited with 5 pass breakups and his lone career interception this past season.

What a play from Caleb Biggers pic.twitter.com/pd2StKe9f4 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 26, 2021

TE Thomas Greaney, Albany

Berry got some good production over the years from Florida International’s Harrison Bryant.

So why not go to another small school for another pass-catching tight end?

Greaney caught 50 passes for 690 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

And his 6’6″ 249-pound frame could make Greaney a solid blocker for Cleveland.

RB Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech

Hassan Hall’s best seasons as a rusher were at Louisville, including a 108/501/5 line as a sophomore.

After that, his carries diminished with competition and didn’t improve much at Georgia Tech.

But a 2022 midseason coaching change gave him another chance, and he went off for 157 yards against Pitt.

Hall is a speedy rusher who can also catch the ball (28/165 last year) and handle kickoffs.