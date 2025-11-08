Browns Have Concerning Injury Report Ahead Of Jets Game

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets is supposed to be one of their easier matchups this season, considering the Jets have a dismal 1-7 record. If anything is going to get in the way of the Browns waltzing to a win, it could be injuries.

Mary Kay Cabot revealed the Browns’ injury report for their game against the Jets, and it features a few notable names. Harold Fannin Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Carson Schwesinger, and Cedric Tillman are all listed as questionable for Week 10.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Bond is out with a foot injury and hasn’t been a part of practices. Therefore, he is completely out of contention for the game versus New York.

Schwesinger was injured in Week 8 against the Patriots and has been week-to-week since then. Tillman, who is nursing a hamstring injury, has been participating in practices throughout the week, which is a good sign, although not a guarantee of his availability for Week 10.

Fannin Jr. has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was back at practice on Friday, which is a good sign. Schwesinger and Fannin Jr. would be big losses if they are unable to go. There is hope that both of them are able to suit up on Sunday, although right now their status is up in the air.

