Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield

Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs.

It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002.

While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But things changed fast and Stefanski doesn’t even want to discuss Mayfield.

Kevin Stefanski, asked about Baker Mayfield winning the starting QB job in Carolina: "I didn't see that… We'll wait to talk about Carolina 'til we get there." #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 22, 2022

It’s a sudden shift from their previous set-up wherein they relied on each other to lead Cleveland to victory.

For now, Stefanski can avoid all the Mayfield talk because the Browns will be facing the Chicago Bears in their final preseason game.

But once that game is over, the Browns’ head coach will have to address endless questions about their former starter.

Talking about the former Oklahoma standout is inevitable because the Panthers and the Browns will face each other in Week 1.

Mayfield will have a chance to get payback from the team that traded him away after they got Deshaun Watson.

Stefanski Focused On The Current Browns

It’s not Stefanski’s job to talk about previous Browns players.

Instead, he would rather prepare a game plan that will help defeat Mayfield and the Panthers.

There’s no use discussing Mayfield because the deal has been done.

They can’t do anything about the NFL’s volatile nature because players come and go.

Now that Mayfield is on the other side, Stefanski would rather create a strategy that will help him score one over Mayfield.

Any discussion about the past is irrelevant because they have both moved on amicably.