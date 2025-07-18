Browns Insider Believes 1 Player Could Surprise Everyone

The Cleveland Browns are entering training camp with renewed optimism about their defensive front, particularly around a second-year player who faced significant adversity during his rookie season.

Mike Hall Jr. is generating considerable buzz as one of the most intriguing prospects heading into the 2024 campaign.

Cleveland analyst Dan Labbe recently highlighted Hall as one of general manager Andrew Berry’s draft selections with tremendous upside if everything falls into place.

“Hall showed promise when he was on the field. He had a sack, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus credited him with 16 pressures in his eight games, including five against Baltimore before he was injured. This is Hall’s chance to put a rocky rookie season behind him, prove he can stay on the field and show he belongs in the team’s long-term plans,” Labbe wrote.

Hall’s first NFL season was anything but smooth. The 2024 second-round pick dealt with a five-game suspension and a knee injury that limited his availability throughout the year.

Despite these setbacks, the defensive tackle showed flashes of his potential when healthy and on the field.

His ability to generate pressure from the interior was evident, particularly in that Baltimore game where he recorded five pressures before suffering the knee injury that ended his season.

Hall’s rehabilitation process has reportedly gone smoothly, with team sources indicating he should be ready for full participation when camp opens.

The 22-year-old won’t be carrying the load alone this season, as he’ll be paired with rookie Mason Graham, the fifth overall pick in the recent draft.

The Browns are banking on this young interior tandem to provide the foundation for their defensive line moving forward.

Hall’s combination of youth, talent, and motivation following his challenging rookie year makes him one of the most compelling players to monitor throughout camp and into the regular season.

