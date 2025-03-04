Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Top QB Prospect Is Set To Visit The Browns This Week

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to do their due diligence on the top prospects in this NFL Draft class.

A report by insider Jordan Schultz revealed that they were getting ready to host Penn State star Abdul Carter this week.

Now, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com adds that they will also meet with Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders had a very successful stint at Colorado after also helping put Jackson State on the map.

Nevertheless, his upside isn’t as high as one would want from a first-round quarterback.

He’s projected to be a mid-to-lower-tier starter at the next level.

His arm talent isn’t impressive, and while he’s a great decision-maker at times, he also takes a lot of sacks and isn’t really mobile.

If that wasn’t enough, there have been doubts about whether he would want to play for a team like the Browns, given his fame and his family’s larger-than-life demeanor.

The Browns have already had more than enough drama at the quarterback position.

They wouldn’t mind that if he were a generational, can’t-miss prospect.

But since that’s not the case, perhaps the team would be better off sparing themselves from all the unwanted attention.

Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation