Browns Insider Doesn’t Hold Back His Concerns About Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford to get things wrong this time around.

If there wasn’t already a lot of pressure about getting things right in the offseason, Myles Garrett’s trade request has only made things more difficult.

That’s why the fans have been so worried about whether Andrew Berry will finally acquire some good talent in the NFL Draft.

In the latest edition of his mailbag, Browns insider Tony Grossi addressed one fan’s concern about the team’s general manager.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have much praise for him.

“Andrew Berry is beginning his sixth year as Browns GM. They have won one playoff game in five seasons and they are coming off a 3-14 season. He has drafted 37 players in five years. Only one player drafted by Berry has been voted to the Pro Bowl (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2023). He also was the GM on record who executed the worst trade in professional sports history, whether or not it was his call alone. Does that record engender confidence and trust?” Grossi said.

Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft is concerning, to say the least.

Besides the infamous Deshaun Watson trade, which wasn’t entirely on him, he’s done a decent job on the trade market.

Then again, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about what he might or might not do come draft time.

The Myles Garrett situation has changed everything, though.

The Browns could and should have more draft capital to operate now and in the future after trading him.

However, considering how things have gone, it would be difficult to justify his retention if this team continues to struggle in the NFL Draft, especially during such a critical offseason.

NEXT:

Dianna Russini Reveals What She Heard About Myles Garrett's Trade Request